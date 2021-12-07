The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to announce $5.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.54 billion. Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $341.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $357.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock worth $714,015,289 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

