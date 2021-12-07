The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $24.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

