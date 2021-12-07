The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) to Buy

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

WYGPY opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. Worley has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

