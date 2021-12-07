The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 4.1% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $416.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.59.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

