The Income & Growth VCT plc (IGV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON IGV opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.01. Income & Growth VCT has a one year low of GBX 62 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 95.50 ($1.27). The firm has a market cap of £109.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32.

Income & Growth VCT Company Profile

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

