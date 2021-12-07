The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,969 shares during the quarter. Middleby makes up 2.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Middleby were worth $265,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middleby in the third quarter valued at $94,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 64.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter worth about $32,700,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 33.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.50. 1,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.50. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $196.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.75.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

