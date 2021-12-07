The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will announce $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.91 billion. Mosaic posted sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year sales of $12.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $12.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $16.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

MOS opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,465,000 after purchasing an additional 766,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,312,000 after buying an additional 561,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after buying an additional 8,664,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after acquiring an additional 308,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

