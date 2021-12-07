The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 134 ($1.78).

RTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on The Restaurant Group from GBX 130 ($1.72) to GBX 110 ($1.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.12) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The Restaurant Group stock traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 93.10 ($1.23). 2,305,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,984. The firm has a market capitalization of £712.26 million and a PE ratio of 19.40. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.15 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.86). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($111,391.06).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

