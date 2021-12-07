The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 2.2% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $341.13 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $347.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

