The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $973.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report sales of $973.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $954.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $988.00 million. Timken reported sales of $891.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Timken’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.11.

Shares of TKR stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $70.02. 10,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,797. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30. Timken has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Timken by 73.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after buying an additional 93,492 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Timken by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Timken by 19.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Timken by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 1,240.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.