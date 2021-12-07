The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 88,804 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

