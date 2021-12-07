The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $99.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $75.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,060,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,328,000 after purchasing an additional 58,359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

