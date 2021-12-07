The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Williams Companies posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.76. 10,435,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,951,007. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 202,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 325.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.