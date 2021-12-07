Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $85.36 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.53 or 0.00181273 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.02 or 0.00572114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014369 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00065529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.