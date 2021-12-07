Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $15.93 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thomas Story & Son LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 6.5% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.35. The company had a trading volume of 298,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,807,270. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

