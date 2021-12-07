Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $136.31

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$136.31 and traded as high as C$152.95. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$151.95, with a volume of 318,993 shares traded.

TRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$144.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$147.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.15.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.1400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.60%.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

