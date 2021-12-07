Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,590 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xerox were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 67,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Xerox by 1,996.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 179,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 170,831 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Xerox by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 170,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Xerox by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 812.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 198,130 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

