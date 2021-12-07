Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,034 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Navient were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NAVI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at $140,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.70. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

