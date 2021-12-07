Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.17% of Brighthouse Financial worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 306,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 238,058 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,212,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 193,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,770,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHF. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

