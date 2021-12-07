Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,041 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 27.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 14.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,841,000 after buying an additional 87,536 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 99,022.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Paylocity by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 5,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.78, for a total transaction of $1,579,888.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,201 shares of company stock worth $47,831,423. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $244.72 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.75 and its 200 day moving average is $239.29.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.67.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.