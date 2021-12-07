Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.21 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,894 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

