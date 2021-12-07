Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 85 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $145,481,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $56,922,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. B. Riley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $318.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.83.

In other news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,444,812 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SEDG opened at $307.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

