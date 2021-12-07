Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Market Cap Reaches $5.20 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 43% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $532,330.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00039244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.97 or 0.00211882 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.