TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Cap Tops $156.03 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00005724 BTC on major exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $156.03 million and $1.37 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00210856 BTC.

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

