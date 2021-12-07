Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $66.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.37.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after acquiring an additional 293,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after acquiring an additional 259,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,323,000 after acquiring an additional 153,869 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,231. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $72.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

