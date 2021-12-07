Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ladder Capital by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

LADR stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,715. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 94.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 2.15.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 615.43%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.