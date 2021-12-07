Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 19,469 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. Analog Devices makes up about 1.5% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.17.

Shares of ADI traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.56. The stock had a trading volume of 24,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,060. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.49 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

