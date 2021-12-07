Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 233,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 209,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

FNDE traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $31.88. 8,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,056. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $33.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18.

