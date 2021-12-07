Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,138,000 after acquiring an additional 54,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.05. 275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,849. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.26. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.97 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

