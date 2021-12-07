Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.8% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 91,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $160.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

