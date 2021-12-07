Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Boosts Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter.

PBW stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $70.39 and a 12-month high of $138.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.97.

