Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys 2,720 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 51.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

