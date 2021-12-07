Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.58.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

