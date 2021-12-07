Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

VBK stock opened at $274.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $251.47 and a one year high of $306.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

