Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,690,000. Amundi bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in CVS Health by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.