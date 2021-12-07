Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 433 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV stock opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.