TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:NRDY opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.39. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

In related news, Director Gregory Mrva acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 451,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,590,859.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

