Traders Buy High Volume of Gitlab Put Options (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 11,769 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,230% compared to the average daily volume of 885 put options.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

