Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) EVP Marcia J. Avedon Sells 36,773 Shares

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $193.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.60. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.08 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 90,823 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

