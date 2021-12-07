Transglobe Energy’s (TGA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on the stock.

LON TGA opened at GBX 385.90 ($5.12) on Monday. Transglobe Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 498.19 ($6.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 360.96.

Get Transglobe Energy alerts:

About Transglobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Transglobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transglobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.