Transglobe Energy’s (TGA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on the stock.
LON TGA opened at GBX 385.90 ($5.12) on Monday. Transglobe Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 498.19 ($6.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 360.96.
About Transglobe Energy
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Transglobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transglobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.