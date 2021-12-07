Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,065

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price upped by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,969 ($26.11) to GBX 2,065 ($27.38) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($27.26) to GBX 2,105 ($27.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.32) to GBX 2,000 ($26.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,888.62 ($25.04).

TPK opened at GBX 1,547.75 ($20.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,224.01 ($16.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,051 ($27.20). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,564.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,794.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 25.11.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.90), for a total transaction of £37,475.90 ($49,696.19).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

