TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.080-$1.280 EPS.

NYSE:THS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.54.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

