Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.20 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

TV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.71.

TSE:TV traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.62. 77,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,468. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.39. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

