Trias (TRY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Trias has a total market capitalization of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00040838 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00210990 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

