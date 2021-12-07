Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $889.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post $889.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880.77 million and the highest is $900.00 million. Trimble reported sales of $829.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trimble.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.
TRMB stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.63. The company had a trading volume of 80,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,108. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble has a 1-year low of $61.74 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,345 shares of company stock worth $6,498,989. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
