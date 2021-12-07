Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $889.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post $889.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880.77 million and the highest is $900.00 million. Trimble reported sales of $829.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

TRMB stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.63. The company had a trading volume of 80,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,108. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble has a 1-year low of $61.74 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,345 shares of company stock worth $6,498,989. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

