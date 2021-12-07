Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) Insider Jeremy Bridglalsingh Acquires 5,000 Shares

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) insider Jeremy Bridglalsingh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £6,600 ($8,752.15).
Shares of LON TRIN traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 135.90 ($1.80). 41,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,199. Trinity Exploration & Production plc has a 12-month low of GBX 86.15 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 187.50 ($2.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.43. The firm has a market cap of £65.72 million and a P/E ratio of -108.91.
Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile
