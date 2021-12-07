Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,245 shares of company stock worth $33,797,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $19.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $520.89. 6,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,512. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.53 and a 12-month high of $559.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of -95.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.57.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

