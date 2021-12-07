Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 400,626 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 157,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $8.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.49. 597,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,273,707. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.