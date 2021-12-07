Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 45

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVD) announced a dividend on Monday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.60) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Triple Point Income VCT’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of TPVD opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.68) on Tuesday. Triple Point Income VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 51.50 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 53.50 ($0.71). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.50.
About Triple Point Income VCT
