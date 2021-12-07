Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 45

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVD) announced a dividend on Monday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.60) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Triple Point Income VCT’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TPVD opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.68) on Tuesday. Triple Point Income VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 51.50 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 53.50 ($0.71). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.50.

About Triple Point Income VCT

Triple Point Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company invests in a portfolio of VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted investments. The Company invests in various sectors, such as cinema digitization, energy generation and infrastructure, and hydroelectric power. The Company has investment in finance companies, which provide short and medium term funding to a range of small and medium sized businesses.

