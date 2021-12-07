Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Triton International has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Triton International to earn $9.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

TRTN opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. Triton International has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,362,500. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Triton International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.44% of Triton International worth $15,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

